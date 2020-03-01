Matt Weiner State Open runner-up, Mike Monaco splits bouts

Shelton’s Matt Weiner placed second in the heavyweight division at the State Open wrestling championships held in the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Saturday.

A sophomore, Weiner dropped a 5-1 decision to New Haven senior Jaylin Houston in the final.

“He beat me once before and I beat him twice,” said Weiner, who will take SCC and Class LL titles along with a 37-2 record to the New England Championships this coming weekend. “When I wrestle, I take what I can. I’ve done a better job this season scoring points in the first period. Any pressure I fell is what I put on myself. Sports should be fun and that’s how I go about it.”

Weiner pinned his way to the title match in 3:13, 5:23 and 1:46

Matt Weiner from Shelton and New Haven's Jaylin Houston met for the State Open heavyweight wrestling title. Houston won a 5-1 decision.

Mike Monaco, a junior, split his four matches at 160 pounds.

Monaco lost 7-1 in his opener. He then posted a 3-2 win over Andrew Oken from Simsbury and a 7-6 decision against Andrew Robinson from Branford, before losing to sixth-place finisher Xavier Powell from Watertown 5-3.

“Last year, I didn’t even place in states,” said Monaco, who finished fifth in Class LL. “To get to the Open and have 40 wins feels great. I’m excited and want to get working on getting better.”

In the inaugural Girls Wrestling Invitational, Shelton sophomore Anala Smith placed sixth.

“This is great experience for Anala,” Shelton wrestling coach Bill Maloney said. “To be a sophomore and to medal could be just the beginning for her.”

Notes: The top finishers in each weight class will compete at the 56th annual New England Wrestling Championships scheduled for March 7 and 8, at Methuen High School in Methuen, Mass.

