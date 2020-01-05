Matt Weiner Warde Invitational champion in heavyweight division

Matt Weiner won the heavyweight title and coach Bill Maloney’s Shelton wrestling team placed 12th out of 22 teams at the Fairfield Warde Invitational on Saturday.

Warde won the event, followed by Staples and Middletown.

The Gaels’ Mike Monaco placed fifth at 160 pounds and Graham Ziperstein was sixth at 106.

Weiner opened by pinning Warde’s Justin Ortiz in 1:41. In the semifinals, the sophomore found a way to defeat Middletown’s Nick DeJesis, 1-0. Weiner won by 12-3 major decision over Antonio Ramos from Agawam (Mass.) in the finals.

Monaco pinned Montville’s Nathan Bedingfield at 3:38 of his first match. Next up was Fairfield Prep’s No. 4 seed Alex Cardoza, who Monaco decisioned 4-3. In the semifinals, No. 1 seed Zahir McLean-Felix from Brookfield sent Monaco to the consolation bracket. A junior, Monaco lost to No. 3 finisher Luke Molina from Staples 7-5. He bounced back to earn fifth after he pinned Staples’ No. 4 seed Reese Watkins in 1:45.

Ziperstein, a sophomore, pinned Westhill’s Druv Khanna at the 1:58 mark of his first bout. He next lost to No. 3 seed Connor Brehowy from Warde.

At 113 pounds, No. 8 seed Alex Reyes pinned Bunnell’s Mark Anishchyk then lost to top-seeded Jacob Pressler from Fairfield Ludlowe and No. 5 seed R.J. Moavero from Westhill.

Mike Monaco (fifth), Matt Weiner (first) and Graham Ziperstein (sixth) placed at Saturday's Warde Wrestling Invitational. Mike Monaco (fifth), Matt Weiner (first) and Graham Ziperstein (sixth) placed at Saturday's Warde Wrestling Invitational. Photo: Contributed Photo / Shelton High Athletics Photo: Contributed Photo / Shelton High Athletics Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Matt Weiner Warde Invitational champion in heavyweight division 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

At 126 pounds, senior tri-captain Chris Cavugnuolo won a 5-3 decision from Warde’s Beren Johnson. No. 1 seed Khail Shabazz, the eventual champion, and No. 4 seed Eamon Brannigan from Staples then won by fall.

At 145 pounds, No. 16 seed Mason Stutheit pinned Norwalk’s Estaban Vega in 39 seconds. No. 1 seed and eventual champion Will Ebert from Warde defeated the sophomore in the next round.

Shelton will visit Jonathan Law on Wednesday at 7 p.m.