Recommended Video:

  • Matt Weiner captured the Southern Connecticut Conference heavyweight title with an 8-3 victory over Minsok Lee from Branford on Saturday night. Garrett Ziperstein defeated Branford’s Jace Korab, 8-1, to take third at 120 pounds. Photo: David G. Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media / Shelton Herald

    Matt Weiner captured the Southern Connecticut Conference heavyweight title with an 8-3 victory over Minsok Lee from Branford on Saturday night. Garrett Ziperstein defeated Branford’s Jace Korab, 8-1, to take third at 120 pounds.

    less

    Matt Weiner captured the Southern Connecticut Conference heavyweight title with an 8-3 victory over Minsok Lee from Branford on Saturday night. Garrett Ziperstein defeated Branford’s Jace Korab, 8-1, to take

    ... more
    Photo: David G. Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: David G. Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Matt Weiner captured the Southern Connecticut Conference heavyweight title with an 8-3 victory over Minsok Lee from Branford on Saturday night. Garrett Ziperstein defeated Branford’s Jace Korab, 8-1, to take third at 120 pounds.

less

Matt Weiner captured the Southern Connecticut Conference heavyweight title with an 8-3 victory over Minsok Lee from Branford on Saturday night. Garrett Ziperstein defeated Branford’s Jace Korab, 8-1, to take

... more
Photo: David G. Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media