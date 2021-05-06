Matthews scores NHL-leading 40th goal, Leafs beat Canadiens May 6, 2021 Updated: May 6, 2021 10:31 p.m.
1 of8 Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Pierre Engvall (47) celebrates his goal as Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry (26) skates past during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, May, 6, 2021, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his 40th goal of the season with teammates Joe Thornton (97) and Justin Holl (3), during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, May, 6, 2021, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Toronto Maple Leafs center Mitchell Marner (16) watches his goal bounce around inside the net, next to Montreal Canadiens' Ben Chiarot (8), Tomas Tatar (90) and Brett Kulak (77) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, May, 6, 2021, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal with Alex Galchenyuk (12), in front of Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, May, 6, 2021, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell makes a save against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, May, 6, 2021, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 40th goal of the season to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night.
Mitch Marner and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist, Alex Galchenyuk and Pierre Engvall also scored and Jack Campbell made 20 saves. Campbell improved to 16-2-2, giving him the most wins by Toronto goalie through 20 games in a season.