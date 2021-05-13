Mavs get key 125-107 win for postseason, eliminate Pelicans SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer May 13, 2021 Updated: May 13, 2021 1 a.m.
1 of8 Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) and Maxi Kleber (42) celebrate a 3-point basket scored by Doncic during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) takes an arm to the face while defending against Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 New Orleans Pelicans' Steven Adams, left, Zion Williamson, center and Lonzo Ball greet teammates walking off the court for halftime of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. The three did not play in the game. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 New Orleans Pelicans' Steven Adams, in red shirt, talks with members of the coaching staff during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Adams did not play in the game. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis, left, works against New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) for a shot opportunity during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic and the Mavericks are a big step closer to avoiding the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.
The young Dallas sensation scored 33 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 19 in his return from injury and the Mavericks kept one of the inside tracks to a top six spot in the West with a 125-107 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.