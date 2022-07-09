Max Verstappen cruises from pole to win Austrian GP sprint July 9, 2022 Updated: July 9, 2022 11:26 a.m.
SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — World champion Max Verstappen comfortably won the sprint race from pole at the Austrian Grand Prix to extend his championship lead, while Ferrari teammates Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. almost collided as they scrapped behind him.
Verstappen made a clean start and was untroubled thereafter over 23 laps of the 4.3-kilometer (2.7-mile) Red Bull Ring packed with orange-clad Dutch fans setting off orange flares and cheering him on.