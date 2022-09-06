Mbappé, Haaland shine in Champions League, Benzema injured

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
8
Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland took their high-flying scoring acts into Europe as the Champions League returned on Tuesday, while last season's standout star Karim Benzema limped off with an injury after less than 30 minutes.
Mbappé and Haaland both netted two goals as their respective clubs Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City began their European campaigns with victories, underlining just why those two teams are again among the favorites for the title.