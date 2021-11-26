McCall, Coastal Carolina beat South Alabama 27-21 in OT

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Grayson McCall raced untouched for a 25-yard touchdown on the first play of overtime, Silas Kelly sacked South Alabama's Jake Bentley on the final play and Coastal Carolina beat the Jaguars 27-21 on Friday.

Coastal Carolina (10-2, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference), which was ranked No. 22 in the preseason poll and climbed as high as No. 14 after winning its first six games, fell out of the Top 25 after a 42-40 loss to Georgia Southern two weeks ago. The Chanticleers are headed to a bowl for the second consecutive season and the second time in program history after moving to the FBS level full-time in 2017.