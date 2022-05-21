McCutchen, Urías homer, Woodruff goes 6 in Brewers' 5-1 win

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a leadoff home run, Luis Urías added a solo shot and a defensive gem, and Brandon Woodruff allowed one run in six effective innings to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night.
McCutchen drove the first pitch from Patrick Corbin (0-7) into the Nationals' bullpen for his 20th career leadoff homer — and second this season. Urías hit a two-out solo homer in the fifth, followed three batters later by Keston Hiura's two-run single.