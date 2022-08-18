McCutchen has 19th multihomer game in 5-3 win over Dodgers STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Aug. 18, 2022
1 of17 Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen hits a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen is congratulated by Hunter Renfroe after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen is congratulkated by Christian Yelich after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux hits a single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen homered twice, Hunter Renfroe also went deep and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Thursday to split the four-game series.
McCutchen went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for his 19th career multi-homer game and first since June 1, 2021, when he also hit a pair for the Philadelphia Phillies in a 17-3 blowout of the Cincinnati Reds. His homers on Thursday were a solo shot in the first inning and a two-run blast in the third.
Written By
STEVE MEGARGEE