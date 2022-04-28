McCutchen rallies Brewers past Pirates 3-2 to complete sweep

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a go-ahead two-run single in the top of the ninth inning to rally the Milwaukee Brewers past the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.
McCutchen, a five-time All-Star in Pittsburgh, began the game with a leadoff home run — his first at PNC Park as a visitor — before delivering a single to right field off closer Chris Stratton (0-1) in the final frame. McCutchen, now primarily a designated hitter for the Brewers, finished with three hits to boost his batting average to .250.