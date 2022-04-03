McDavid, Oilers extend streaks in 6-1 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists to extend his point streak to 13 games, Leon Draisaitl scored his 50th goal and reached 100 points for the season, and the Edmonton Oilers won their fourth straight game with a 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.
Tyson Barrie and Brett Kulak each had a goal and two assists, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist, Jesse Puljujarvi scored and Mike Smith made 31 saves. The Oilers pulled within one point of Los Angeles for second place in the Pacific Division with a game in hand, and play at the Kings on Thursday.