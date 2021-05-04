McDavid help Oilers beat Canucks 5-3 to clinch playoff spot May 4, 2021 Updated: May 4, 2021 1:31 a.m.
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, far right, scores against Vancouver Canucks goalie Braden Holtby (49) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) hooks Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) to the ice in front of Vancouver goalie Braden Holtby (49) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Edmonton Oilers' Tyson Barrie (22) scores against Vancouver Canucks goalie Braden Holtby (49) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) skates after the puck while being watched by Vancouver Canucks' Alexander Edler (23), of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller (9) skates around Edmonton Oilers' Ryan McLeod (71) and scores a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen, right, of Finland, makes the save while being screened by Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff spot with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.
Jesse Puljujarvi had a goal and an assist, Tyson Barrie and Dominik Kahun also scored and Leon Draisaitl added two assists for Edmonton in the opener of a four straight games between the teams. Mikko Koskinen stopped 20 shots for his 12th win of the season.