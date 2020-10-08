McGrath leads Shelton girls in tri-meet

Shelton lost to Jonathan Law (25-3) and Wilbur Cross (29-30) in a girls’ cross country 5,000-meter run on Wednesday.

Rose McGrath took 5th to lead coach Katelyn Tucker’s team.

Sara Buglione (24:40) was 8th, Sofia Gasbarro (24:53) 9th and Kate McPadden (24:53) 10th.

1. M. Pedersen (WC) 22:48; 2. X. Sanchez (WC) 22:51; 3. J. Wasserman (JL) 24:20; 4. Z. Omelcheko (WC) 24:36; 5. Rose McGrath (SHS) 24:40; 6. L. Davis (JL) 24:42; 7. J. Konlian (JL) 24:44; 8. Sara Buglione (SHS) 24:40; 9. Sofia Gasbarro (SHS) 24:53; 10. Kate McPadden (SHS) 24:53