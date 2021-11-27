McMahon rallies Rice to 35-31 victory over Louisiana Tech

HOUSTON (AP) — TJ McMahon threw two late touchdown passes — including a 3-yarder to Cedric Patterson III with 61 seconds remaining — and Rice rallied for a 35-31 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

Rice (4-8, 3-5 Conference USA) led 14-10 at halftime, but JD Head connected with Smoke Harris for a 5-yard score to give Louisiana Tech (3-9, 2-6) a 17-14 lead midway through the third quarter. The Owls regained the lead on Cameron Montgomery's 7-yard TD run on the ensuing possession, but Head scored on a 22-yard run and the Bulldogs took a 24-21 lead into the final quarter.