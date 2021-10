LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Deonta McMahon rushed for two touchdowns, the McNeese defense intercepted three passes, despite allowing 455 yards passing, and the Cowboys held off Incarnate Word 28-20 on Saturday.

Colby Richardson, Jarrius Wallace and Mason Kinsey each intercepted a pass by Cameron Ward, who completed 39 of 59 passes for 455 yards with two touchdowns, three interceptions and a lost fumble.