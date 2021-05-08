McNeil, Lindor team up as Mets beat Diamondbacks 4-2 JERRY BEACH, Associated Press May 8, 2021 Updated: May 8, 2021 11:05 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor teamed up to produce all four runs a night after scuffling in the dugout and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 Saturday night.
The pair attempted to dismiss Friday's dustup by bizarrely claiming they were arguing over an animal spotted in the clubhouse tunnel — Lindor said it was a rat, McNeil’s story was that it was a raccoon or possum.