Media outlets denied access to India-England cricket series

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — The Associated Press and other media outlets have been prohibited from sending independent photographers to the India-England test match in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Because of that, the AP has decided not to move any coverage of the event in any format.

Organizers allowed up to 55,000 fans into the match, about half of the recently renovated stadium's capacity. However, they denied all attempts to negotiate even allowing one or two photographers representing independent media, instead telling news agencies to rely on handouts from photographers paid by the organizers.