The Shelton boys’ swim team took first in all 12 events when coach Tom Jurzynski’s Gaels defeated Notre Dame-West Haven 106-62 and also topped West Haven 92-62.

Even though sort-rostered with 12 swimmers, Jurzynski points to his team’s depth as key to its win over West Haven.

“We have been successful by finishing 1st and 2nd or 1st and 3rd in each event,” he said. “Doing that will win us the events. The best example is even with our top medley relay getting disqualified with a false start our second relay stepped up and we were still able to win the event. We still got off to an 8-6 lead and we able to go on from there.

“That relay was Ryan Ouloul, Brendan Smith, Ben Rhodes and Denis Borta. I think outside of Ryan it’s the first time for any of them winning an event, they definitely earned it.”

In the season opener with Notre Dame, Korey Barber, Carson Rhodes, Jai Goal and Ben Van Tine posted a time of 1:48.07 in the 200-medley relay to open the meet.

Ouloul, Smith, Rhodes and Jason Kim added 2 points to the Shelton ledger with a third-place finish.

Goal (1:58.15) was first, Ouloul third and Denis Borta fifth in the 200-freestyle.

Barber placed first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:03.67, nearly four seconds better than his seed time. Ben Rhodes was fourth.

Van Tine touched the wall in 25.26 to sprint to victory in the 50-freestyle. Kim was second and Jack Parkes fourth.

Barber added a first-place finish in the 100-butterfly (55.20). Ben Rhodes was third.

Carson Rhodes took first in the 100-freestyle (53.69), as he bettered his seed time by almost a second. Van Tine was third and Smith fourth.

Goal earned his second individual gold in the 500-freestyle (5:25.95). Borta placed fifth.

In the 200-freestyle relay, Ouloul, Carson Rhodes, Van Time and Kim took first in 1:43.67. Jan-Vincent Caccam, Borta, Ben Rhodes and Orek Koziol placed third.

Ouloul was meet best in the 100-backstroke with a time of 1:13.23. Parkes was second.

Carson Rhodes finished first for the second time with a 1:08.55 effort in the 100-breaststroke. Smith placed third and Kim fourth.

Parkes, Barber, Goel and Smith closed the day’s competition with a win in the 400-freestyle relay (3:53.08).

