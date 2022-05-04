Memphis 106, Golden State 101

Thompson 5-19 0-0 12, Wiggins 6-16 3-4 16, Green 3-5 0-0 6, Curry 11-25 2-2 27, Payton II 0-0 1-2 1, Kuminga 3-7 3-3 9, Looney 2-2 0-2 4, Porter Jr. 1-4 2-2 4, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 1-1 0-0 2, Poole 8-16 3-3 20. Totals 40-95 14-18 101.
- Shelton’s pitching keys 8-3 start to season
- Dedicated captains lead Shelton to unbeaten start
- State qualifiers mount up for balanced Gaels
- Carlin, McCook lead young team on court
- Seniors lead eager group of younger players
- Kaylee Gura helps Springfield cheer place 5th at nationals
- Shelton’s Jacob Villalobos feted as scholar athlete
- Competitive new group to lead the way for Shelton
- Gaels have players in place to offset graduation losses
- Shelton on a mission after reaching state quarterfinals
Recommended