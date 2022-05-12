Memphis 134, Golden State 95

Kuminga 7-16 3-4 17, Wiggins 2-6 0-0 5, Green 2-4 1-2 5, Curry 4-10 3-4 14, Thompson 7-12 2-2 19, Bjelica 2-4 0-0 5, Looney 1-1 0-0 2, Porter Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Toscano-Anderson 2-5 0-1 5, Lee 4-6 0-0 10, Moody 4-7 0-0 10, Poole 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 36-80 9-13 95.
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
- Jacob Villalobos captaincy inspires call to teach
- Shelton’s pitching keys 8-3 start to season
- Dedicated captains lead Shelton to unbeaten start
- State qualifiers mount up for balanced Gaels
- Carlin, McCook lead young team on court
- Seniors lead eager group of younger players
- Kaylee Gura helps Springfield cheer place 5th at nationals
- Shelton’s Jacob Villalobos feted as scholar athlete
- Competitive new group to lead the way for Shelton
Recommended