Memphis Grizzlies Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|55
|32.1
|380-836
|.455
|61-201
|242-328
|.738
|1063
|19.3
|Valanciunas
|55
|27.9
|385-664
|.580
|21-55
|137-180
|.761
|928
|16.9
|Brooks
|59
|29.4
|373-889
|.420
|111-322
|137-163
|.840
|994
|16.8
|Jackson
|5
|21.8
|24-56
|.429
|4-23
|16-21
|.762
|68
|13.6
|Anderson
|61
|27.2
|270-583
|.463
|80-229
|125-160
|.781
|745
|12.2
|Allen
|48
|25.6
|173-409
|.423
|107-270
|75-87
|.862
|528
|11.0
|Clarke
|52
|24.7
|232-448
|.518
|19-68
|67-98
|.684
|550
|10.6
|Melton
|43
|20.6
|154-342
|.450
|76-177
|36-46
|.783
|420
|9.8
|Bane
|59
|22.1
|198-425
|.466
|99-223
|36-43
|.837
|531
|9.0
|Dieng
|22
|16.9
|56-108
|.519
|23-48
|38-43
|.884
|173
|7.9
|Tillman
|52
|18.8
|150-271
|.554
|20-60
|32-48
|.667
|352
|6.8
|Jones
|61
|18.2
|166-383
|.433
|41-131
|35-38
|.921
|408
|6.7
|Winslow
|24
|19.3
|65-191
|.340
|6-48
|17-29
|.586
|153
|6.4
|Konchar
|37
|13.1
|48-107
|.449
|15-42
|20-24
|.833
|131
|3.5
|Tillie
|16
|8.1
|13-42
|.310
|6-26
|6-7
|.857
|38
|2.4
|McDermott
|18
|8.8
|13-33
|.394
|5-22
|8-8
|1.000
|39
|2.2
|Frazier
|3
|11.0
|2-8
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|4
|1.3
|Porter
|9
|3.0
|3-10
|.300
|2-7
|3-3
|1.000
|11
|1.2
|TEAM
|63
|242.0
|2705-5805
|.466
|696-1954
|1030-1326
|.777
|7136
|113.3
|OPPONENTS
|63
|242.0
|2579-5567
|.463
|808-2217
|1111-1411
|.787
|7077
|112.3
___