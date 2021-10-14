Memphis brings big-play lightning, bolts past Navy 35-17

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Seth Henigan completed eight of 11 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns as Memphis scored on five of its first six drives to halt a three-game slide and defeat Navy 35-17 on Thursday night.
Four of the five touchdown drives included at least one big play to burn the Navy defense. Henigan competed a 49-yard pass to Javon Ivory on the first play of the game, a 74-yard TD pass to Eddie Lewis and a 51-yard gainer to Koby Drake in the third quarter. The Tigers (4-3, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) also scored on a 69-yard reverse.