JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — True freshman Seth Henigan threw five touchdown passes, three to Calvin Austin III, who had a career night with 239 yards, and Memphis held off Arkansas State 55-50 on Saturday night.

The teams combined for 1,361 yards of offense — with the Red Wolves (1-1) outgaining Memphis (2-0) by just a yard — with 1,001 coming through the air.