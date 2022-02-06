Men's downhill at Beijing Olympics postponed because of wind ANDREW DAMPF and DANIELLA MATAR, AP Sports Writers Feb. 6, 2022 Updated: Feb. 6, 2022 12:25 a.m.
BEIJING (AP) — The men's downhill at the Beijing Olympics was postponed because of wind that gusted at up to 40 mph at the top of the course when the race was supposed to start Sunday, delaying the opening race of the Alpine schedule.
No new date was announced immediately.
ANDREW DAMPF and DANIELLA MATAR