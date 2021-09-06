Mercury hold off Fever's late rally, win 9th straight, 86-81
1 of14 Phoenix Mercury center Kia Vaughn (1) drives against Indiana Fever forward Emma Cannon, left, in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) blocks the shot of Indiana Fever forward Teaira McCowan (15) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Indiana Fever guard Lindsay Allen (12) shoots in front of Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Indiana Fever guard Tiffany Mitchell, right, tries to tie up Phoenix Mercury guard Bria Hartley (14) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Indiana Fever guard Tiffany Mitchell, front, shoots in front of Phoenix Mercury guard Kia Nurse (0) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) shoots in front of Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Indiana Fever guard Victoria Vivians (35) defends against Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Indiana Fever guard Lindsay Allen (12) drives against Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy (5) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Indiana Fever guard Lindsay Allen (12) drives under Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brittney Griner had 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Mercury held off the Indiana Fever 86-81 on Monday night for their ninth straight victory.
Indiana (6-21) used a 21-7 run that included a Kelsey Mitchell 3-pointer to pull to 84-81 with 47.9 seconds to play. But she missed a potential-tying 3 with 24.8 remaining, and Brianna Turner’s layup then sealed it for Phoenix (18-10).