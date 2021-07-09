Mets crush Pirates 13-4 on Lindor grand slam, 10-run sixth SCOTT ORGERA, Associated Press July 9, 2021 Updated: July 9, 2021 11:39 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer and Francisco Lindor clubbed New York’s first grand slam this season during a 10-run sixth inning, and the Mets embarrassed the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-4 Friday night.
A night after being postponed because of weather for the second time in a week, New York won for the fifth time in seven games. Friday's matchup was delayed 41 minutes as lightning, thunder and heavy rain blanketed Citi Field with one out in the bottom of the eighth.