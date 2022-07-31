Mets deGrom to make season debut Tuesday at Washington

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MIAMI (AP) — New York Mets All-Star pitcher Jacob deGrom will make his season debut against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, manager Buck Showalter confirmed before his club’s game against the Miami Marlins.

“His workday went well today, a light side,” Showalter said Sunday. “The plans are for him to pitch Tuesday in Washington.”

The two-time Cy Young Award winner experienced soreness during spring training and was shut down because of a stress reaction on his right shoulder.

The 34-year-old deGrom, who is with the team during the series in Miami, has not pitched since July 7, 2021. He was sidelined the final three months of last season after being plagued by right elbow inflammation.

In the lead-up to his highly-anticipated season debut, deGrom made four minor league rehab starts, the most recent on Wednesday at Triple-A Syracuse.

“I think more than anything feeling for him and the emotions he’s going through,” Showalter said. “It’s been a long haul for him, knowing how hard he’s worked and how frustrating it’s been. You know how much he likes to compete and pitch.”

Before his injury setbacks, deGrom was one of the dominant pitchers in the sport. He won consecutive Cy Young Awards in 2018 and 2019 and has a career 77-53 record and 2.50 ERA in eight major league seasons.