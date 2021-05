3 1 of 3 Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





ST. LOUIS (AP) — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was scratched from Tuesday night's start against St. Louis because he was having trouble getting loose as he started to stretch ahead of his outing.

“He let us know earlier today that he had some tightness on his right side," Mets manager Luis Rojas said about three hours before game time.