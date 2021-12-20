Mets to introduce Buck Showalter as manager Tuesday via Zoom MIKE FITZPATRICK, AP Baseball Writer Dec. 20, 2021
FILE - Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter is shown during the teams photo day Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Sarasota, Fla.
FILE - Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter stands in the dugout in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Baltimore.
FILE - Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter stands in the dugout in the second inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Baltimore.
FILE - New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, left, meets with team manager Buck Showalter, right, at the Yankees spring training camp in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Monday, March 2, 1993.
6 of6
NEW YORK (AP) — Buck Showalter will be introduced as the New York Mets' manager Tuesday.
The team said Monday evening in a press release that Showalter agreed to a three-year contract to become the 24th manager in Mets history. A news conference was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon via Zoom.
