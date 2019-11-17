Mexico’s Azteca hopes to shine after last year’s NFL debacle

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium is looking to put its best face forward Monday night when it hosts a regular-season NFL matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Officials are hoping for redemption after last season’s game had to be moved to the L.A. Coliseum, a black eye for the arena and the league.

Poor field conditions forced the last-minute change, which prompted headlines like “Colossal Shame” in Mexican media.

The hybrid turf has since been swapped out for natural grass. Women’s soccer league matches were moved to another venue and fewer events in general have been scheduled for the 84,000-seat Azteca.

Mexico is one of the NFL’s most important overseas markets, home to an estimated 25 million fans.

