Miami 109, Boston 103

Butler 3-8 2-2 8, Tucker 5-10 4-4 17, Adebayo 15-22 1-1 31, Lowry 4-11 1-1 11, Strus 6-12 0-0 16, Martin 3-4 1-1 8, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Dedmon 0-0 0-0 0, Herro 4-15 0-0 8, Oladipo 1-4 3-5 5, Vincent 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 43-92 12-14 109.
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
- Jacob Villalobos captaincy inspires call to teach
- Shelton’s pitching keys 8-3 start to season
- Dedicated captains lead Shelton to unbeaten start
Recommended