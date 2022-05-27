Miami 111, Boston 103

Butler 16-29 11-11 47, Tucker 3-4 3-4 11, Adebayo 3-6 0-0 6, Lowry 5-14 4-4 18, Strus 5-12 0-0 13, Martin 2-4 0-0 5, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Oladipo 2-6 4-4 9, Vincent 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 36-78 24-25 111.
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
- Jacob Villalobos captaincy inspires call to teach
- Shelton’s pitching keys 8-3 start to season
- Dedicated captains lead Shelton to unbeaten start
Recommended