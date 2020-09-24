Miami 112, Boston 109
Recommended Video:
Brown 8-14 1-2 21, Tatum 10-22 4-4 28, Theis 4-5 0-0 8, Smart 3-12 3-4 10, Walker 6-14 5-6 20, Hayward 4-9 4-4 14, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Williams III 2-4 0-1 4, Wanamaker 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 39-82 17-21 109.
Butler 8-20 8-9 24, Crowder 1-9 0-0 3, Adebayo 7-11 6-8 20, Dragic 8-21 3-3 22, Robinson 0-5 3-3 3, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Iguodala 1-4 0-0 3, Herro 14-21 4-4 37. Totals 39-91 24-27 112.
|Boston
|23
|21
|32
|33
|—
|109
|Miami
|24
|26
|27
|35
|—
|112
3-Point Goals_Boston 14-40 (Brown 4-7, Tatum 4-11, Walker 3-8, Hayward 2-6, Smart 1-8), Miami 10-37 (Herro 5-10, Dragic 3-9, Iguodala 1-4, Crowder 1-7, Butler 0-2, Robinson 0-4). Fouled Out_Boston 1 (Smart), Miami None. Rebounds_Boston 46 (Brown, Tatum, Theis 9), Miami 40 (Adebayo 12). Assists_Boston 28 (Smart 11), Miami 20 (Adebayo 4). Total Fouls_Boston 24, Miami 20.