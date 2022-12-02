Miami 120, Boston 116

Butler 12-21 1-3 25, Martin 4-9 1-2 10, Adebayo 10-18 8-9 28, Herro 10-19 0-0 26, Lowry 8-13 2-2 20, Haslem 0-1 0-0 0, Highsmith 1-5 0-0 2, Strus 1-6 1-2 4, Dedmon 1-3 0-0 2, Vincent 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 48-101 13-18 120.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling