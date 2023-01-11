Miami 88, Boston College 72

Bickerstaff 4-6 0-0 8, Ashton-Langford 8-15 2-2 19, Langford 10-13 0-0 20, Zackery 1-7 0-0 2, Aligbe 1-5 0-0 2, Post 4-7 2-2 10, Madsen 1-2 0-0 3, Penha 3-5 0-3 8, McGlockton 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 4-7 72.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling