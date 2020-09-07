Miami-Atlanta Runs

Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. walks. Dansby Swanson walks. Freddie Freeman doubles to deep left center field. Dansby Swanson scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Marcell Ozuna strikes out swinging. Travis d'Arnaud singles to left field. Freddie Freeman to third. Nick Markakis grounds out to second base. Travis d'Arnaud out at second.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Braves 2, Marlins 0.

Marlins second. Garrett Cooper grounds out to shallow infield, Adeiny Hechavarria to Freddie Freeman. Jon Berti called out on strikes. Jazz Chisholm reaches on error to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Ian Anderson. Miguel Rojas doubles. Jazz Chisholm scores. Jorge Alfaro walks. Miguel Rojas to third. Corey Dickerson grounds out to second base, Adeiny Hechavarria to Freddie Freeman.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Braves 2, Marlins 1.

Braves second. Austin Riley lines out to shallow left field to Miguel Rojas. Adeiny Hechavarria singles to third base. Ender Inciarte triples to left field. Adeiny Hechavarria scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. pops out to shortstop to Miguel Rojas. Dansby Swanson walks. Freddie Freeman hit by pitch. Dansby Swanson to second. Marcell Ozuna flies out to center field to Starling Marte.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Braves 3, Marlins 1.

Marlins third. Starling Marte strikes out swinging. Jesus Aguilar walks. Matt Joyce strikes out swinging. Garrett Cooper walks. Jesus Aguilar to second. Jon Berti singles to left field. Garrett Cooper to second. Jesus Aguilar scores. Jazz Chisholm strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 3, Marlins 2.

Marlins fourth. Miguel Rojas singles to left center field. Jorge Alfaro grounds out to second base, Adeiny Hechavarria to Freddie Freeman. Miguel Rojas to third. Corey Dickerson grounds out to shallow infield, Adeiny Hechavarria to Freddie Freeman. Starling Marte doubles. Miguel Rojas scores. Jesus Aguilar singles to left field. Starling Marte scores. Matt Joyce singles to right field. Jesus Aguilar to second. Garrett Cooper reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Matt Joyce out at second.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Marlins 4, Braves 3.

Braves ninth. Adam Duvall pinch-hitting for Ender Inciarte. Adam Duvall homers to center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Miguel Rojas to Jesus Aguilar. Dansby Swanson doubles to deep right field. Freddie Freeman is intentionally walked. Marcell Ozuna is intentionally walked. Travis d'Arnaud grounds out to shallow infield. Marcell Ozuna out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 4, Braves 4.

Marlins tenth. Jon Berti out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Freddie Freeman to Adeiny Hechavarria. Garrett Cooper to third. Brian Anderson pinch-hitting for Jazz Chisholm. Brian Anderson is intentionally walked. Miguel Rojas doubles to deep right center field. Brian Anderson to third. Garrett Cooper scores. Jorge Alfaro is intentionally walked. Monte Harrison reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jorge Alfaro to second. Miguel Rojas to third. Brian Anderson out at home. Starling Marte flies out to deep center field to Ronald Acuna Jr..

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Marlins 5, Braves 4.