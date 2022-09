Braves third. Eddie Rosario singles to center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. doubles to deep left field. Eddie Rosario to third. Dansby Swanson out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Peyton Burdick. Ronald Acuna Jr. to third. Eddie Rosario scores. Austin Riley strikes out swinging. Matt Olson is intentionally walked. Travis d'Arnaud strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 1, Marlins 0.

Braves fourth. Michael Harris II called out on strikes. Vaughn Grissom called out on strikes. Marcell Ozuna homers to center field. Eddie Rosario flies out to left center field to Jerar Encarnacion.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 2, Marlins 0.

Braves sixth. Matt Olson walks. Travis d'Arnaud singles to right center field. Matt Olson to third. Fielding error by Brian Anderson. Michael Harris II singles to center field. Travis d'Arnaud to second. Matt Olson scores. Vaughn Grissom flies out to deep right field to Brian Anderson. Travis d'Arnaud to third. Marcell Ozuna walks. Marcell Ozuna to second. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Eddie Rosario strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Braves 4, Marlins 0.

Marlins eighth. Jerar Encarnacion singles, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Eddie Rosario. Joey Wendle singles to left field. Jerar Encarnacion scores. Jacob Stallings flies out to shallow center field to Eddie Rosario. Peyton Burdick strikes out swinging. JJ Bleday pinch-hitting for Miguel Rojas. JJ Bleday walks. Joey Wendle to second. Charles Leblanc strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Braves 4, Marlins 1.

Braves eighth. Matt Olson walks. Travis d'Arnaud walks. Michael Harris II singles to center field. Travis d'Arnaud to second. Matt Olson scores. Vaughn Grissom called out on strikes. Guillermo Heredia pops out to Garrett Cooper. Robbie Grossman pinch-hitting for Eddie Rosario. Robbie Grossman walks. Michael Harris II to second. Travis d'Arnaud to third. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to center field. Robbie Grossman to second. Michael Harris II scores. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Dansby Swanson walks. Ronald Acuna Jr. to second. Robbie Grossman to third. Austin Riley reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Dansby Swanson out at second.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 4 left on. Braves 7, Marlins 1.