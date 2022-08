Marlins second. Charles Leblanc flies out to deep right field to Nick Castellanos. Lewin Diaz reaches on error. Fielding error by Rhys Hoskins. Peyton Burdick strikes out swinging. Luke Williams singles to shallow infield. Lewin Diaz to third. Joey Wendle singles to shallow center field. Luke Williams to second. Lewin Diaz scores. Miguel Rojas called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Marlins 1, Phillies 0.