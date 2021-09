Rays first. Brandon Lowe grounds out to shallow infield, Edward Cabrera to Lewin Diaz. Wander Franco called out on strikes. Ji-Man Choi walks. Nelson Cruz singles to left field. Ji-Man Choi to second. Austin Meadows walks. Nelson Cruz to second. Ji-Man Choi to third. Randy Arozarena doubles to deep left field. Austin Meadows scores. Nelson Cruz scores. Ji-Man Choi scores. Joey Wendle strikes out on a foul tip.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 3, Marlins 0.

Rays fourth. Joey Wendle singles to shallow infield. Francisco Mejia doubles to left center field. Joey Wendle to third. Kevin Kiermaier doubles to left field. Francisco Mejia scores. Joey Wendle scores. Brandon Lowe flies out to deep left field to Lewis Brinson. Wander Franco pops out to Lewin Diaz. Ji-Man Choi strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 5, Marlins 0.

Rays fifth. Nelson Cruz lines out to deep right field to Jesus Sanchez. Austin Meadows singles to right field. Randy Arozarena strikes out swinging. Joey Wendle walks. Austin Meadows to second. Francisco Mejia singles to center field. Joey Wendle scores. Austin Meadows scores. Kevin Kiermaier singles to shortstop. Francisco Mejia to second. Brandon Lowe flies out to deep right field to Jesus Sanchez.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 7, Marlins 0.

Rays seventh. Randy Arozarena singles to shallow infield. Joey Wendle flies out to left center field to Lewis Brinson. Francisco Mejia flies out to center field to Lewis Brinson. Kevin Kiermaier triples to deep center field. Randy Arozarena scores. Brandon Lowe called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 8, Marlins 0.