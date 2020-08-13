Miami-Toronto Runs

Marlins first. Jonathan Villar flies out to center field to Randal Grichuk. Jesus Aguilar lines out to shallow left field to Travis Shaw. Corey Dickerson walks. Matt Joyce singles to shallow center field. Corey Dickerson to third. Brian Anderson homers to left field. Matt Joyce scores. Corey Dickerson scores. Francisco Cervelli walks. Eddy Alvarez grounds out to third base, Travis Shaw to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 3, Blue jays 0.

Marlins third. Corey Dickerson singles to left field. Matt Joyce singles to right field. Corey Dickerson to third. Brian Anderson strikes out swinging. Francisco Cervelli walks. Matt Joyce to second. Eddy Alvarez walks. Francisco Cervelli to second. Matt Joyce to third. Corey Dickerson scores. Jon Berti strikes out swinging. Magneuris Sierra reaches on error. Eddy Alvarez to second. Francisco Cervelli to third. Matt Joyce scores. Fielding error by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Jonathan Villar walks. Jesus Aguilar singles to right field. Jonathan Villar out at third. Magneuris Sierra scores.

5 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Marlins 8, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays third. Cavan Biggio grounds out to shallow right field, Eddy Alvarez to Jesus Aguilar. Bo Bichette singles to center field. Travis Shaw strikes out on a foul tip. Teoscar Hernandez homers to left field. Bo Bichette scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 8, Blue jays 2.

Blue jays fourth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. flies out to deep right field to Jon Berti. Randal Grichuk singles to shallow infield. Rowdy Tellez homers to right field. Randal Grichuk scores. Danny Jansen singles to shallow right field. Cavan Biggio lines out to first base to Jesus Aguilar. Danny Jansen doubled off first.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 8, Blue jays 4.

Marlins fifth. Francisco Cervelli reaches on error. Fielding error by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Eddy Alvarez singles to right field. Francisco Cervelli to second. Jon Berti singles to shallow right field. Eddy Alvarez to second. Francisco Cervelli to third. Magneuris Sierra strikes out swinging. Jonathan Villar singles to right field. Jon Berti to second. Eddy Alvarez to third. Francisco Cervelli scores. Jesus Aguilar singles to right field, tagged out at second, Teoscar Hernandez to Bo Bichette. Jonathan Villar to third. Jon Berti scores. Eddy Alvarez scores. Corey Dickerson flies out to left field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr..

3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Marlins 11, Blue jays 4.

Blue jays fifth. Bo Bichette singles to shallow center field. Travis Shaw homers to left field. Bo Bichette scores. Teoscar Hernandez flies out to deep center field to Magneuris Sierra. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. flies out to right center field to Jon Berti. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Jesus Aguilar to Nick Vincent.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 11, Blue jays 6.

Blue jays sixth. Randal Grichuk lines out to deep center field to Magneuris Sierra. Rowdy Tellez doubles to deep right field. Danny Jansen homers to left field. Rowdy Tellez scores. Cavan Biggio walks. Bo Bichette singles to shallow center field. Cavan Biggio to second. Travis Shaw called out on strikes. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 11, Blue jays 8.

Blue jays seventh. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Brian Anderson to Jesus Aguilar. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers to center field. Randal Grichuk singles to left field. Rowdy Tellez doubles to shallow infield. Randal Grichuk to third. Danny Jansen flies out to center field to Magneuris Sierra. Cavan Biggio strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 11, Blue jays 9.

Blue jays eighth. Bo Bichette homers to left field. Travis Shaw homers to right field. Teoscar Hernandez lines out to center field to Magneuris Sierra. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. strikes out swinging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to shallow right field. Randal Grichuk called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 11, Blue jays 11.

Marlins tenth. Jon Berti singles to shallow infield. Eddy Alvarez to third. Magneuris Sierra singles to center field. Jon Berti scores. Eddy Alvarez scores. Jonathan Villar out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Danny Jansen to Travis Shaw. Magneuris Sierra to third. Jesus Aguilar singles to right field. Magneuris Sierra scores. Corey Dickerson reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jesus Aguilar out at second. Lewis Brinson walks. Corey Dickerson to second. Brian Anderson strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Marlins 14, Blue jays 11.