Miami-Washington Runs

Marlins second. Nick Fortes singles to shallow infield. JJ Bleday doubles to right field. Nick Fortes to third. Bryan De La Cruz grounds out to shortstop, CJ Abrams to Joey Meneses. JJ Bleday to third. Nick Fortes scores. Miguel Rojas grounds out to shallow infield, Ildemaro Vargas to Joey Meneses. JJ Bleday scores. Jordan Groshans walks. Lewin Diaz homers to right field. Jordan Groshans scores. Jon Berti grounds out to shortstop, Ildemaro Vargas to Joey Meneses.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 4, Nationals 0.

Nationals seventh. Joey Meneses homers to center field. Luke Voit walks. Ildemaro Vargas strikes out swinging. Luis Garcia walks. Luke Voit to second. Riley Adams walks. Luis Garcia to second. Luke Voit to third. Victor Robles out on a sacrifice fly to center field to JJ Bleday. Luke Voit scores. CJ Abrams triples. Riley Adams scores. Luis Garcia scores. Lane Thomas strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 4, Nationals 4.

Nationals eighth. Alex Call grounds out to shallow infield, Cole Sulser to Lewin Diaz. Joey Meneses walks. Luke Voit singles to left field. Joey Meneses to second. Ildemaro Vargas doubles to deep center field. Luke Voit to third. Joey Meneses scores. Luis Garcia is intentionally walked. Riley Adams grounds out to shortstop. Luis Garcia out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 5, Marlins 4.