Michael Rodia, Jack Bocchino lead way at SCC meet

Coach Jason Kymer’s Gaels participated in the Southern Connecticut Conference Developmental Meet held at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Dec. 23.

Michael Rodia placed second in the 55-meter dash and Jack Bocchino took second in the high jump.

Rodia’s time of 6.60 was barely bettered by Hamden’s Chris Pigatt, who ran a 6.59. Rodia set a school record of 6.53 when he placed this in last year’s State Open. A senior, Rodia was fourth in the 55 (6.60) in Class LL and second at the SCC championships (6.59) and the SCC East Sectional (6.64).

Bucchino, a senior, jumped 5-10. Hamden’s Cornell Tonge won at 6-4.

Andrew Mysirlidis threw the shot put 43-01.25 to place third. Carson McKinnon was 14th (38-01.75) and Dimitri Kydes was 23rd (35-01.50).

Shelton’s 4x200-meter relay team of Jason Lorent, Rodia, Chris Thompson and Nick Pagluiso was third in 1:37.11. The Gaels’ B entry of Jacob Bialek, Joshua Zamani, Kyle Figol and Bocchino was sixth in 1:39.62. The C team of Michael Giovannini, Joe Davis, Hogeun Lee and Joe Savino took 19th (1:45.87).

Lorent was fourth in the 55-meter dash in 6.63. Figol was 26th, Zamani 44th and Ari Papademetriou 51st.

Figol was fifth in the long jump at 19-09.25. Akeem Perry was 14th (18-03.50). Savino was 18th (17-08.75) and Lorent 21st (17-05.00)

Perry was fourth in the high jump at 5-10 and the sophomore earned sixth in the 55-meter hurdles at 8.76. David Niski was 10th (9.28) in the hurdles, Ryan Pereira 22nd (9.73), Bialek 23rd (9.79) and Narmer Bazile 31st (10.39).

Brandon Fulton was 11th in the 1,000-meter run in 2:52.31 with a final split of 1:44.78). Owen Corbett was 17th (2:56.52/1:47.96) and Emanuel Louime 27th (3:02.42/1:50.98). Will Rodrigues was 32nd (3:03.03/1:51.24).

Jayden Opper was 12th in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:38.31. Jackson Jones was 15th (10:43.55), Fulton 17th (10:45.51), Corbett 18th (10:46.68), Andrew Cole 21st (10:49.10) and Rodrigues 22nd (10:49.34).

Niski was 13th in the high jump at 5-6. Savino was 16th (5-4), Pereira 20th (5-2) and Suhass Nadella 22nd (5-2).

In the 4x800-meter relay, the Gaels’ Cole, Jones, Chris Carroll and Colin English placed 17th (10:42.10.

Aidan O’Grady led the Gaels in the 600-meter run, as the freshman finished in 1:39.65 which was good for 23rd overall. Classmate Opper was 31st (1:41.54) and another frosh Harrison Garrett was 66th.