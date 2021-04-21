Michelle Sedlock bedrock of girls tennis program

Michelle Sedlock is homegrown Shelton, who as a high school student played basketball and softball. She went onto play basketball at Central Connecticut State University. A physical education major, Sedlock took a class in teaching tennis.
“I loved hitting a tennis ball around with my uncle when I was young, but Shelton didn’t offer the sport, so I went the traditional route athletically,” said Sedlock, who after graduation came back to teach at her alma mater. “I’ve always had a passion for the sport. When they added it to the high school program, I thought it was a great opportunity to coach. My first captain was Noelle Gleason.”