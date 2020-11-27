Michigan St. 77, St. Francis (Pa.) 44
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MICHIGAN ST. (1-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cook
|17
|1-3
|1-2
|1-4
|3
|3
|3
|Parks
|20
|5-11
|1-2
|2-5
|1
|4
|11
|Clouden
|30
|6-11
|2-2
|0-2
|10
|1
|15
|Joiner
|24
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|5
|Ozment
|27
|4-9
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|0
|10
|Rewers
|12
|1-6
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Ayrault
|22
|2-4
|2-2
|1-4
|4
|3
|8
|Jacqmain
|22
|2-4
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|8
|Bostic
|26
|6-7
|2-2
|2-6
|1
|0
|15
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-60
|11-14
|10-31
|25
|14
|77
Percentages: FG 48.333, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Ayrault 2-2, Jacqmain 2-4, Clouden 1-3, Joiner 1-1, Ozment 1-3, Bostic 1-1, Cook 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Ayrault 2, Cook 1, Parks 1, Rewers 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Ozment 2, Rewers 2, Ayrault 2, Jacqmain 2, Parks 1, Clouden 1, Bostic 1)
Steals: 14 (Parks 3, Clouden 3, Ozment 3, Cook 2, Joiner 1, Ayrault 1, Bostic 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Dettwiller
|18
|0-0
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|3
|0
|Thomas
|27
|1-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|2
|Dapaa
|17
|3-4
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|6
|Benzel
|27
|4-10
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|10
|Swogger
|24
|3-6
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|1
|9
|Kovac
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Mastellone
|22
|1-5
|3-4
|0-3
|0
|1
|5
|Miller
|20
|3-6
|2-2
|2-4
|2
|1
|8
|Murphy
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Allen
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Maxwell
|19
|0-5
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|Nichols
|4
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-48
|7-8
|10-32
|9
|14
|44
Percentages: FG 35.417, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Benzel 2-5, Swogger 1-2, Thomas 0-2, Kovac 0-1, Mastellone 0-2, Miller 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Allen 0-1, Maxwell 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Dettwiller 3, Thomas 1, Mastellone 1, Miller 1)
Turnovers: 26 (Dapaa 4, Dettwiller 3, Benzel 3, Swogger 3, Team 3, Thomas 2, Miller 2, Maxwell 2, Mastellone 1, Murphy 1, Allen 1, Nichols 1)
Steals: 4 (Thomas 1, Dapaa 1, Miller 1, Nichols 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|14
|8
|8
|14
|—
|44
|Michigan St.
|24
|18
|19
|16
|—
|77
A_0
Officials_Kelsey Reynolds, Tim Daley, Mark Zentz