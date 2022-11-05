Skip to main content
Michigan State 23, No. 14 Illinois 15

Michigan St. 3 6 14 0 23
Illinois 7 0 0 8 15
First Quarter

ILL_I.Williams 60 pass from DeVito (C.Griffin kick), 8:03.

MSU_FG Patton 21, 1:35.

Second Quarter

MSU_Mosley 1 pass from Thorne (kick failed), 10:21.

Third Quarter

MSU_Broussard 11 run (Patton kick), 5:45.

MSU_Reed 16 pass from Thorne (Patton kick), 2:57.

Fourth Quarter

ILL_I.Williams 7 pass from DeVito (Reiman pass from DeVito), 14:27.

___

MSU ILL
First downs 16 25
Total Net Yards 294 444
Rushes-yards 29-112 47-156
Passing 182 288
Punt Returns 0-0 1-2
Kickoff Returns 1-8 3-21
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 19-29-1 25-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-6 3-18
Punts 5-49.6 3-21.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 7-77 4-39
Time of Possession 27:57 31:50

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Michigan St., Berger 15-81, Broussard 3-13, Collins 4-10, Thorne 6-10, Reed 1-(minus 2). Illinois, C.Brown 33-136, Love 5-23, McCray 3-4, DeVito 6-(minus 7).

PASSING_Michigan St., Thorne 19-29-1-182. Illinois, DeVito 25-37-0-288.

RECEIVING_Michigan St., Reed 5-68, Berger 3-29, Collins 3-20, T.Hunt 3-7, Coleman 2-26, Broussard 1-21, Carr 1-10, Mosley 1-1. Illinois, Williams 5-98, Reiman 4-29, Hightower 3-34, P.Bryant 3-24, Washington 2-27, Ford 2-26, C.Brown 2-21, McCray 2-12, Hayden 1-17, Beatty 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Michigan St., Patton 31.

