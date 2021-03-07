Michigan State beats No. 2 Michigan 70-64, boosts NCAA hopes LARRY LAGE , AP Sports Writer March 7, 2021 Updated: March 7, 2021 7:01 p.m.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Rocket Watts scored 21 points and Aaron Henry had 18 to lead Michigan State to a 70-64 victory over No. 2 Michigan on Sunday that seems to seal coach Tom Izzo's 23rd consecutive NCAA Tournament bid.
The Spartans (15-11, 9-11 Big Ten) have won five of their last seven games, beating No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Illinois and their second-ranked rivals during the late-season surge.