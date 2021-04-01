Michigan's Juwan Howard named AP college coach of the year JOHN MARSHALL, AP Basketball Writer April 1, 2021 Updated: April 1, 2021 4:23 p.m.
Michigan's decision to hire Juwan Howard raised a few eyebrows.
The former member of the Fab Five certainly had the coaching chops after spending six years as an assistant with the NBA's Miami Heat. The question was whether he would be able to recruit. He had never done it before and the list of former NBA players who flamed out as college coaches is a long one.