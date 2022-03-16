Michigan women enter NCAA Tournament at hoops program's peak LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer March 16, 2022 Updated: March 16, 2022 7:14 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Kim Barnes Arico a decade ago left her close-knit family in New York and New Jersey, as well as a stable job at St. John's, to turn Michigan's women's basketball program into a consistent winner for the first time.
Barnes has pulled off the feat.