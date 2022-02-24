Mikael Granlund lifts Predators past Stars, 2-1 in shootout TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer Feb. 24, 2022 Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 11:37 p.m.
1 of14 Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) scores the winning shootout goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) is congratulated after scoring the winning shootout goal against the Dallas Stars during an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 A banner with the number of former Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne is raised during a ceremony before an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Rinne's jersey number was retired after playing 15 seasons for the team. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi wears a Pekka Rinne cap as he warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Former Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne was honored and his number 35 retired during a ceremony before the game. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Nashville Predators right wing Matt Luff (24) and Dallas Stars left wing Thomas Harley (55) battle for the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Nashville Predators right wing Michael McCarron (47) and Dallas Stars left wing Roope Hintz (24) race after the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Dallas Stars right wing Alexander Radulov (47) moves the puck against Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) reaches for the puck in front of Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin (13) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Dallas Stars center Jacob Peterson (40) moves the puck ahead of Nashville Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier (45) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikael Granlund scored the lone goal of a four-round shootout, helping the Nashville Predators cap a night to remember by beating the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Thursday.
The Predators began the evening by honoring longtime goaltender Pekka Rinne before the game by raising his No. 35 jersey to the rafters. A fat catfish wrapped in a Rinne shirt hit the ice before the puck dropped, and a record crowd of 17,869 came out for the celebration.
Written By
TERESA M. WALKER